Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, who is pushing back on anti-vaccine rhetoric but says mandating COVID-19 vaccination and mask-wearing is against state law.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026500522/utah-gov-blasts-anti-vaccine-rhetoric-but-wont-push-to-make-mask-mandates-easier