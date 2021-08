Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 20:31 Hits: 2

The Senate voted with a bipartisan majority to advance a key piece of President Biden's agenda, approving a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Is it a sign that Washington may become functional again?

