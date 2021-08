Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned under pressure over mounting allegations of sexual misconduct. The first woman governor of New York Kathy Hochul will take the reins in 14 days.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026500600/a-democratic-dynasty-crumbles-with-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomos-resignation