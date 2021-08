Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 11:14 Hits: 2

The U.S. Senate is poised to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, before moving ahead to a $3.5 trillion spending effort that would encompass much of President Biden's domestic agenda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026322795/democrats-count-on-rare-bipartisan-votes-to-pass-infrastructure-measure