Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

The vote is a victory for a group of bipartisan Senate negotiators who worked with the White House to craft the agreement. The measure faces an uphill path in the House.

(Image credit: J. David Ake/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026081880/senate-passes-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill