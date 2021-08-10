Chuck Grassley Defends Trump's 'Right' To Overthrow The Government

Articles

Senator Chuck Grassley did his level best to smooth over the shocking and terrible news that Donald Trump conferred with Jeffrey Clark about ways to overthrow the will of the voters in 2020 and subvert the election. As we reported over the weekend, Clark met with Trump more than once after the election to plan ways to steal 6 states' electors for Biden and change them to Trump. It's looking very bad for Trump and Clark. It's quite likely criminal investigations will bloom out of these revelations, especially after Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee over the weekend -- testimony he was anxious to give before someone "intervened" to prevent him from doing so. On Monday, Chuck Grassley tried to play Sir Galahad and rescue Trump from the very bad place he is in by arguing that Trump was entitled to confer with his "closest advisers" in order to paper over the fact that a coup d'etat was being planned inside the White House. “The president has every right to discuss ideas and strategies with his closest advisers,” Grassley intoned. “The president, whether that president is a Democrat or Republican, should feel unrestrained to bring ideas to his closest staff for robust discussion. Eventually the facts will come out, and Trump will have to address them – good or bad – depending on the facts at hand.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/chuck-grassley-defends-trumps-right