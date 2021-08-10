Joy Reid Bestows 'Absolute Worst' Title On Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:37 Hits: 5

Joy Reid ripped into Senator Kyrsten Sinema last night, ridiculing her for elevating support for the infrastructure bill over voting rights. "The United States Senate is on track to pass the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as tomorrow," Reid said. "The Arizona senator has been one of the lead negotiators of said deal for the Democrats. Until recently, she has scrupulously avoided the press, but has suddenly found her voice, telling everyone why bipartisanship matters. We invited her to appear on the show, but she has declined. Oddly, in her interview, she doesn't address some glaring issues. Let's start with the fact that not one of the 20 bipartisan senators negotiating the infrastructure bill was a person of color. Not even one. You'd think maybe, just maybe, they would have noticed a thing like that. She was asked about that omission and here is what she said -- or rather, didn't say to NPR." NPR: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet accused you of tanking on climate change, infrastructure, excluding members of color from negotiations. May I ask you to respond to that? SINEMA: I'm not going to, because I'm laser focusing on advancing our legislation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/joy-reid-calls-sen-kyrsten-sinema-absolute