Anti-Masker Freakout At Atlanta Airport: 'Rise Up! Rise Up!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:32 Hits: 5

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, this guy was trying to start a revolt against masks, but the people in line weren't having it. "Take down your mask and rise up! Rise up!" he was screaming. "You want a revolution? Rise up! Where is the American spirit, American liberty?" COVID-denier in Georgia has a public meltdown pic.twitter.com/JbKxiL3IfX — Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) August 9, 2021 This danger to society was last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport screaming at and demanding people to take off their masks and revolt for their “freedom” pic.twitter.com/TKmmivxOPO — Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) August 9, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/anti-masker-freakout-atlanta-airport-rise