Abbott Begs For Help As Texas Hospitals Overflow With COVID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:07 Hits: 11

In a press release by Greg Abbott's office, the Texas governor is asking out-of-state healthcare personnel to help with the latest COVID surge. He is also asking hospitals to forgo voluntary procedures in an effort to help those stricken with the virus. Today I announced new measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19:* bring in additional medical personnel to staff hospitals* expand Antibody Infusion Centers to prevent hospitalization of those with COVID* make it easier to get a vaccination https://t.co/P3J7pxs90C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 9, 2021 (In the above video from July 20, Abbott said there would be no mask mandates imposed, even in schools.) CNN reports: 2 Texas ERs temporarily shut down as US Covid-19 hospitalization and death rates double in 2 weeks Who's fault is this? Only one person: Greg Abbott. Anyone who is not playing right-wing political games and being subservient to the MAGA cult knew this was coming.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/texas-hospitals-overflowing-covid-abbott