The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Senator Has 'Grave Concern' Over Trump Plot To Overturn Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joined Joy-Ann Reid on MSNBC to discuss the explosive reporting about Jeffrey Rosen, Trump's Acting AG, meeting with both the DOJ Inspector General and the Senate over the last few days to discuss absolutely crazy behind the scenes scheming by one of Trump's toadies, Jeffrey Clark, in the frenzied last few weeks before President Biden was officially inaugurated. The little the public already knows is shocking. I cannot begin to imagine what the Senate and IG are hearing behind closed doors that the public is not privy to.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/senator-sheldon-whitehouse-rosen-testimony

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version