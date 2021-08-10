Senator Has 'Grave Concern' Over Trump Plot To Overturn Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:13 Hits: 11

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joined Joy-Ann Reid on MSNBC to discuss the explosive reporting about Jeffrey Rosen, Trump's Acting AG, meeting with both the DOJ Inspector General and the Senate over the last few days to discuss absolutely crazy behind the scenes scheming by one of Trump's toadies, Jeffrey Clark, in the frenzied last few weeks before President Biden was officially inaugurated. The little the public already knows is shocking. I cannot begin to imagine what the Senate and IG are hearing behind closed doors that the public is not privy to.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/senator-sheldon-whitehouse-rosen-testimony