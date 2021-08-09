The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Vaccines and Severe Cases in Israel

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Vaccines and Severe Cases in Israel

As we've been discussing there is a paucity of information on the precise effectiveness of vaccines vs the Delta variant and the contours of the pandemic in the new circumstances of the last eight weeks or so. We know in general that vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness. But the details are not as easy as they should be to come by. This seems to be both the product of very new facts which studies are only catching up with and a continued paucity of good national data from the CDC. That vacuum is filled by anecdotal information.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C32uje-k7xU/vaccines-and-severe-cases-in-israel

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version