Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 20:35 Hits: 10

Some Republicans have been blaming the latest surge in COVID-19 cases on migrants crossing the southern border. But many doctors disagree, saying the politicians are just looking for a scapegoat.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1026207555/some-republicans-claimed-migrants-fueled-a-covid-19-surge-doctors-say-its-not-tr