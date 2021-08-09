Utah Family Regrets Not Getting Vaccine Because Of 'Fear And Lies'

Articles

A Utah County woman was convinced her "faith-based" decision not to get her family vaccinated was the right one for her and her family. That fateful decision may cost her husband's life, who has been in an ICU since July 1. Source: New York Times As Mindy Greene spent another day in the COVID intensive care unit, listening to the whirring machines that now breathed for her 42-year-old husband, Russ, she opened her phone and tapped out a message. “We did not get the vaccine,” she wrote on Facebook. “I read all kinds of things about the vaccine and it scared me. So I made the decision and prayed about it and got the impression that we would be ok.” They were not. Her husband, the father to their four children, was now hovering between life and death, tentacles of tubes spilling from his body. The patient in the room next to her husband’s had died hours earlier. That day, July 13, Greene decided to add her voice to an unlikely group of people speaking out in the polarized national debate over vaccination: the remorseful. “If I had the information I have today we would have gotten vaccinated,” Greene wrote. Come what may, she hit “send.”

