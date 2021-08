Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 09:01 Hits: 0

NPR's Noel King talks to New York Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz about pursuing impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1026004326/new-york-state-assemblys-judiciary-committee-will-consider-cuomo-impeachment