Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 09:01 Hits: 0

A widely criticized Republican-led review of the 2020 general election in Arizona's largest county appears to be nearing the end. Here's a look at what happens next.

(Image credit: Matt York/Pool/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1025542756/the-gop-led-arizona-election-review-appears-close-to-finishing-heres-what-to-exp