Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled the plan that would begin a lengthy process of writing partisan spending bills. The plan omits the debt ceiling, which must be increased by Oct. 1.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1026055615/senate-democrats-release-3-5t-budget-framework