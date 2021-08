Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 18:55 Hits: 5

Brittany Commisso has alleged that New York Gov. Cuomo engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment for years, groping her on numerous occasions. She had previously discussed her allegations anonymously.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1026129639/executive-assistant-brittany-commisso-describes-sexual-harassment-by-cuomo