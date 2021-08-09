MeToo Founder Cuts Cuomo Down To Size

Articles

Monday, 09 August 2021

Founder of the Me Too movement, Tarana Burke, cut Gov. Andrew Cuomo down to size, and redirected Ali Velshi to focusing on what mattered in the process. In light of Cuomo's deepening political and legal troubles, Velshi spent a lot of time discussing Cuomo's response to New York Attorney General Tish James' report on her office's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. His recorded video was universally panned, and rightfully so. Velshi asked Burke for her reaction to it, and she said, "I would say I'm more disgusted. His response has been really, really primal, and just not thoughtful, and it shows so much -- it just shows how much people haven't learned in the last four years, and that power is as power does." Then, Velshi asked his fourth question about Cuomo's response, and this is when Burke executed a brilliant re-direct. The host wanted to know if the governor's response encourages or discourages people from coming forward in high-profile cases. Upon first hearing this question, I thought it was an uncharacteristically obtuse query from a host I generally respect and admire. "DIScourage!" I almost yelled..."The answer is DIScourage! It DIScourages people, isn't that obvious???" But then, I heard Burke's answer.

