UN Climate Report: It's 'Code Red For Humanity'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 11:06 Hits: 4

The newest United Nations climate report says that humans have postponed cutting fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they can no longer stop global warming from getting worse over the next 30 years -- but there is still a short window to prevent the worst-case scenario. Via the New York Times: Humans have already heated the planet by roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, since the 19th century, largely by burning coal, oil and gas for energy. And the consequences can be felt across the globe: This summer alone, blistering heat waves have killed hundreds of people in the United States and Canada, floods have devastated Germany and China, and wildfires have raged out of control in Siberia, Turkey and Greece. But that’s only the beginning, according to the report, issued on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of scientists convened by the United Nations. Even if nations started sharply cutting emissions today, total global warming is likely to rise around 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades, a hotter future that is now essentially locked in.

