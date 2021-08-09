Mika: Are You Going To Choose A Death Cult For Your Child?

Articles

Mika Brzezinski is furious about people who are buying into the Republican death cult, and invited Dr. Peter Hotez on to talk about the effects on children. "I have people that I know, friends, neighbors, who will not get this vaccine. And who scream that it is not FDA approved. Could you explain when a child goes into a pediatric intensive care unit, as we're seeing growing numbers of that, a child with the delta variant? Because I think this may help, they wouldn't want this for their kids, would they, what those kids go through and who can be with the kids when they're suffering so greatly?" she said. "More often than not, they're going to be hospitalized alone because of containment procedures," Dr. Hotez said. "I think the key point here, I don't think a lot of the elected officials in our red states, our southern states realize, is that delta is different. This is not your father's covid, your mother's covid. I think the people advising them are going from the same playbook from last year. "This is different. Delta is far more transmissible, at least three times more transmissible than the lineage, and as much as chicken pox, one of the most contagious viruses of childhood as we know. So this is going to sweep through populations and that's why that's happening. If your adolescent kid is unvaccinated, you should assume there's a high likelihood that that child is going to get covid. And if we could vaccinate all the adults and adolescents, that has the collateral benefit of protecting the little kids.

