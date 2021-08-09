'If Florida Was A Foreign Country, We'd Consider Banning Travel'

Articles

Monday, 09 August 2021

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner didn't mince words about the covid pandemic in Florida. "It is so high in Florida that I think if Florida was another country, we would have to consider banning travel from Florida to the United States," he said. "He needs to understand that he has painted himself into a corner. People are dying in Florida. It is going to get much worse." "Harry, the doctor set it up asking the question, 'if Florida or Louisiana were foreign countries, would we ban travel?" John Berman asked. "I mean this is bad. Florida, Louisiana, look at this. Worst of the entire pandemic in both Louisiana and Florida," Harry Enten said. "Look at that per 100,000. Up to 100 per day. Look at this, hospitalizations. Same deal, look at this. Worst of the entire pandemic in both Louisiana and Florida. The only difference is Louisiana , Florida is worse than the other. But any way you look at it is bad. Compared to other countries, look at this. These are countries. The United Kingdom, France, Greece. The sickly have to wait 14 days after you've been in the country. Essentially a travel ban. Covid cases per 100,000, Louisiana +99. Florida +90. United Kingdom, only +40. Still really high but not nearly as high as Florida or Louisiana. Greece +25. These places, Louisiana and Florida and there are some other states in there as well, they are worse than places in which travelers are mostly bad."

