Asa Hutchinson Admits Ban On Mask Mandates Was 'An Error'

Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson laments the fact when he initially banned local mask mandates in his state, and explained to CBS why he changed his mind. Gov. Hutchinson joined Face The Nation with host John Dickerson. "Facts change and leaders have to adjust to the new facts that you have, and the reality of what you have to deal with." Hutchinson should have never signed that ban into law since he originally ignored CDC guidance and the actual facts at the time and instead listen to Fox News trolls. "Whenever I signed that law, our cases were low." The idea is to keep your cases low and do everything you can to make sure that continues, but that's not what he did and now his people are paying the price. He continued, "We were hoping that the whole thing was gone in terms of the virus, but it roared back with the delta variant. We’re pushing the vaccines out, but those under 12 cannot get vaccinated in the schools. And so, I realized that we needed to have more options for our local school districts to protect those children. And so I asked the legislature to redo the law that prohibited those requirements or those options for the school districts to protect the children." "It was an error to sign that law, I admit that." It's kind of refreshing for a change to see a Republican admit he was wrong, since we have been plagued by liars, wackos and conspiracy theorists since before the former guy ran for office. Hey, DeSantis, how hard was that? Stop killing Floridians.

