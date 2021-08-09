Rand Paul Wages 'War Against The CDC' In Bizarre Rant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 16:28 Hits: 9

Senator Rand Paul posted a lengthy video rant on Sunday where he made believe Americans are "at war" with health officials who are trying to save lives from COVID and its Delta variant. Paul, taking a page from QAnon and anti-vax wackos, claimed there are petty tyrants trying to destroy our kids and freedoms by implementing health and safety guidelines. Paul used Twitter to announce his resistance against the CDC. Another coup attempt by a Republican. Not a shock. “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed. We don't have to accept mandates, lock-downs and horrible policies of petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again." This is a message from a very deluded person who must feel this is politically advantageous to him. Having had COVID himself, you'd think he'd feel otherwise. How many more people must get infected, infect others, and ultimately die because of Republicans like Rand Paul? Go to hell, Senator. Rand Paul: “They can’t arrest all of us.”I know where we could start. — John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) August 9, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/rand-paul-attacks-cdc-bizarre-rant