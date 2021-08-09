The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Bashes Josh Hawley Staffer For Moronic Mask Tweet

Abigail Marone, a spokesperson for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said on Sunday that she found it "concerning" that so many people are choosing to follow public health guidance by wearing masks and socially distancing. "The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning. But not surprising," Marone wrote in a tweet. The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning. But not surprising. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 8, 2021 Marone's boss recently complained after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that many Americans wear masks as cases of Covid-19 rise in many states. "I think what's going to happen is people will be totally confused by this, it looks and seems to be totally political," Hawley said. Missouri is one of seven states that make up half of the new Covid-19 cases in the United States, the White House said last week .Marone's remark was met with resistance on Twitter.

