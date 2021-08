Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 04:05 Hits: 7

Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Biden's top priorities.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1025986220/senators-push-infrastructure-bill-a-step-closer-to-passage