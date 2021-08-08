Rick Scott Plays Innocent When Called Out For GOP Tax Cuts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 19:03 Hits: 4

Florida Sen. Rick Scott played the "don't blame me game" when asked about Republicans running up the deficit under Trump. Of course, Fox host Bret Baier failed to ask Scott about funneling those tax cuts to his wealthy GOP donors while he was Governor of Florida. Yet another reason why this propaganda network should never be called "news." As the Senate gets closer to finally passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a number of the holdouts like Scott are still carping about raising the deficit, and Republican leadership is once again playing a game of chicken with raising the debt ceiling, demanding cuts to Social Security and Medicare as ransom in exchange for their vote. Scott is one of the holdouts, refusing to vote for the infrastructure package because of the cost, and Baier asked Scott about his party's blatant hypocrisy since they weren't concerned one bit about exploding the debt when they voted for those Trump tax cuts, and admitted that it "wasn't a great track record for Republicans" who are trying to tout themselves as deficit and debt hawks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/rick-scott-bret-baier