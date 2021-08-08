Cramer Clobbers Bartiromo's Take On Infrastructure Deal

Articles

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer very calmly slapped down Maria Bartiromo's whiny complaints about his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Bartiromo, a Trump sycophant to the max, opened up with the Wall Street Journal opinion piece claiming Republicans supporting this deal are traitors to the GOP. "I like Kim Strassel, but she's very, very, very wrong on this one," Sen. Cramer replied. Bartiromo was outraged. "Wrong?" she exploded. Maria then listed major pieces of the legislation that she dislikes, and added the lie that this infrastructure bill is a prequel to the Green New Deal, which Republicans hate because their major donors do. Cramer calmly explained why he supports the bill in a tone that seemed to unnerve Maria Bartiromo — a tone that used the strategy of making sense instead of hyperbolic conspiracy theories. He said that he doesn't support all the things in the bill, but they have a 50-50 Senate, so one has to negotiate. “All of those other things that you referenced aren’t exclusively Democratic principles. Some of those things that contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country and this is all hard infrastructure, Maria."

