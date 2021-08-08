Former Acting A.G. Jeffrey Rosen May Be Trump's John Dean

Articles

Keep an eye on any story mentioning Jeffrey Rosen. Trust me. The New York Times has a blockbuster story about Trump's former Acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, and if it is even partially true, we could be looking at the next John Dean. John Dean served as White House Counsel for President Nixon. He participated in the cover-up of the Watergate scandal and testified to Congress as a witness. In exchange for his willing testimony, he was given a reduced sentence. Rosen has emerged as a key witness in the coup attempt by Donald Trump and his minions to overthrow the legitimate election of 2020 in an effort to retain power through illegal means. In fact, he and Richard P. Donoghue may be the TWO BEST WITNESSES, as they both were in the room and on email chains that included direct attempts to subvert the will of the voters. Hell, Donoghue actually has notes to prove it, and there are emails!

