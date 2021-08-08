USPS Board Won't Quit DeJoy -- Or His Disastrous Plan

Articles

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared at the first U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors meeting since President Biden's appointees were seated Friday, and got an earful from at least one of those members. That was in the public meeting, on Thursday they had a private discussion, the contents of which haven't been leaked yet. But I sure hope that this issue came up: "DeJoy maintains financial ties to former company as USPS awards it new $120 million contract." DeJoy's former company, the contractor XPO Logistics, will get that $120 million over the next five years and DeJoy could realize as much as $23.7 million from the company in the next decade. DeJoy and his family foundation, as well companies he controls, have divested somewhere between $65 million and $156 million in XPO shares, filings and tax documents show. But his family businesses still have ties to XPO in the form of four office buildings in North Carolina that they lease to the company. That's where DeJoy will get those millions from in lease payments.

