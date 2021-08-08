The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Former Bodybuilder Dies From COVID-19 After Rejecting The Vaccine

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

"The only pre-existing health condition he had was the belief in his own immortality,” his sister shared in a tweet. That belief was mistaken. Source: Men's Health 42-year-old John Eyers, a fit and healthy man tested positive for coronavirus a month ago and, last week, passed away in hospital after succumbing to the virus. The former bodybuilder, who had been climbing in the Welsh mountains before testing positive, had refused the COVID-19 vaccine as he believed he would only suffer a "mild illness" if he were to catch the respiratory virus. His twin sister Jenny McCann described him as "fittest, healthiest person I know" "The only pre-existing health condition he had was the belief in his own immortality,” she shared in a Tweet. "He thought if he contracted Covid-19 he would be OK. He thought he would have a mild illness. He didn’t want to put a vaccine in his body." McCann went on to share that her brother confessed to the doctor how "he wished he had been vaccinated." McCann wrote a series of tweets last week about her brother's death. Space precludes posting all of them but here are a few. My 42yr old twin brother died in ITU of COVID-19 last week. He died exactly 4 weeks after testing positive. He was the fittest, healthiest person I know. He was climbing Welsh mountains & wild camping 4 weeks before his death.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/bodybuilder-dies-covid-Eyers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version