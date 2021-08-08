Wingnut Whines That MAGA Rioters Being Treated As 'Terrorists'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021

Fox "news" regular Julie Kelly, who recently attacked the Capitol Police officers that testified at the first hearing on the January 6th MAGA sedition riot as "crisis actors," made an appearance on of the other toxic right-wing propaganda networks this weekend, and was terribly upset that the terrorists that stormed the capitol building that day are being treated like terrorists. Here's Kelly's response to OANN host John Hines asking her about the amount of time some of them have spent in prison, claiming that they're being held for political purposes. KELLY: I think what I have found out is we now have a class of political prisoners, and that's not overreach, because you have a group of defendants, activists and protesters, some who certainly engaged in unlawful behavior, but who are being treated quite differently in this judicial, this legal system by Joe Biden's Justice Department than, say activists over the past few years. They're arresting people every week, still, almost seven months later, and so they have new defendants, new detainees going to the DC jail to be held, and there are other defendants who are being held in other jails across the country awaiting trial or plea arrangements.

