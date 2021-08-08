Ted Cruz Goes Down In Flames For Hypocritical Attack On Fauci

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 18:12 Hits: 4

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) faced blowback on Twitter over the weekend after he suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci "says what is politically convenient at the moment." Cruz made the remark while promoting a video clip of a recent interview attacking Fauci. "Dr. Fauci is a political player who says what is politically convenient at the moment," the senator wrote. Commenters quickly accused Cruz of describing himself. "Project it all out, Ted," one commenter wrote. "I don't think Rafael reads his own Twitter feed," another person pointed out. "You just described yourself to a T!" another comment said. Read some of the responses below. Project it all out, Ted. — Ecto_Sooner (@DATguy_Danimal) August 8, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/ted-cruz-tony-fauci