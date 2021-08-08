The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senate Work To Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Continues Through Weekend

The Senate voted Saturday afternoon to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. What happens next is unclear — a number of disputes remain over amendments. Senators' efforts to solve those could stretch into next week as the legislation moves slowly through procedural hurdles. Or it could all wrap up much sooner. We'll be keeping tabs below.

