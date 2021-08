Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Fighting within the Republican Party over a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is getting intense, and some GOP strategists see it as a defining issue in next year’s primaries.The internal debate has intensified after an official...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566812-republicans-renew-intra-party-battle-over-trillion-dollar-spending