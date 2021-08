Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 16:52 Hits: 0

President Biden on Saturday took to Twitter to push his $1 trillion infrastructure package ahead of the Senate’s scheduled vote to wind down debate on the bill, which was crafted through ongoing bipartisan negotiations.The president called the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/566854-biden-pushes-infrastructure-package-ahead-of-anticipated-vote