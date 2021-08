Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021

A roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill cleared a key hurdle in the Senate, paving the way for final Senate consideration and a looming showdown with progressive Democrats in the House.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/07/1025801014/-1t-infrastructure-bill-advances-in-the-senate