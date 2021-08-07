CA Special Election Could Break The Cycle Of Corporate Power

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 19:13 Hits: 8

The special election for California's 18th Assembly district is a race much like the Nina Turner contest-- a super-blue area contested by a progressive fighter and a status quo establishment place holder. Only about 7% of the registered voters are Republicans. The 18th AD includes areas of Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro and the special election primary yielded two candidates, progressive Janani Ramachandran and the more conservative wife of the former assembly member, Rob Bonta, now Newsom's appointed Attorney General. The runoff is on August 31. Bonta's wife, Mia claims to be fighting for the working families of the district, but she is being financed by big donors who are aligned against the working families of California.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/ca-special-election-has-same-dynamics-nina