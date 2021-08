Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021

When President Biden has downtime, he heads out of D.C. So far, he's spent more weekends away from the White House than inside it. Next week, he'll start vacation in — where else? — Delaware.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

