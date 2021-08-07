This Expert Is 'Scared Sh*tless' Of New GOP Election Theft

Articles

Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021

Richard Hasen is a legal scholar whose specialty is elections. He thinks a 2024 steal of the election could come about not as the result of a riot, but from the courts accepting the notion that (Republican-controlled) legislatures can simply reject vote counts. Come 2024, crass and boorish unsubstantiated claims of stealing are likely to give way to arcane legal arguments about the awesome power of state legislatures to run elections as they see fit.... So how does this argument work? Article II of the Constitution of the United States provides that state legislatures get to set the “manner” for choosing presidential elections. Similarly, Article I, section 4 gives the state “legislature” the power to set the time, place, and manner for conducting congressional elections, subject to congressional override. In practice, these clauses have been understood as allowing the legislature to set the ground rules for conducting the election, which are then subject to normal state processes: election administrators fix the details for administering the vote, state courts interpret the meaning of state election rules, and sometimes judges and officials decide when state rules violate state constitutional rights to vote.

