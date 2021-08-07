Florida Shock Jock Who Railed Against Vaccines Dies From COVID

Articles

Farrel often railed against the vaccine on his social media posts, saying: “I am not vaccinated. I am not a sheep." And "I know I don’t need it nor ever will.” The reports are that as Farrel got sicker and began to realize he was in trouble he urged his friends to get the vaccine. So it goes. Source: Newsweek A Florida radio host who was vehemently outspoken about vaccinations died from COVID-19 complications on Friday. Dick Farrel, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was beloved by many listeners and supports for his right-wing opinions. Farrel was also known for his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, which he was opposed to taking himself. Prior to his death, the radio veteran made a number of comments on Facebook regarding Dr. Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine. "Fauci, the power tripping lying freak named in the Trump lawsuit," Farrel said in July. "Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2 u all along about masks, where the virus came from, and the death toll?" After contracting COVID-19, Farrel recanted a number of statements and urged them to get the vaccine, according to close friends.

