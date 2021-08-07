Anti-vaxxer Dies Of COVID After Posting It 'Was Nothing To Be Afraid Of'

Articles

Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died on July 2nd in Dorset, England. At the time, his death was just another death from COVID. Recently though, the Evening Standard uncovered some Facebook videos Lawrenson made, just before his death. Initially downplaying the seriousness of his symptoms, equating it to a cold or the flu. Then his symptoms got much, much worse. He died just nine days after his first dismissive videos. Source: The Independent A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said. Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital. His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media. Here's some earlier comments he made. It's notable that even as his condition deteriorated he still maintained that 'the jab' was worse than COVID itself.

