Parson’s Refusal To Pardon Kevin Strickland Is A Crime

Saturday, 07 August 2021

Joy Reid had a terrific summary of the case Friday evening: REID: Family, I want to introduce you to Missouri Governor Mike Parson. He’s a mostly forgettable and mediocre Republican governor who originally lucked in to his job after the former guy quit amid sexual misconduct allegations. Parson, a Trump lackey and COVID enabler, currently has tremendous power to pardon whoever he wants. According to the Kansas City Star, he’s been issuing pardons on a monthly basis, since December, to clear a backlog of about 3,000 cases that had accumulated from previous administrations. Now, let me introduce you to Kevin Strickland. a 62-year-old man who has spent the majority of his life, 40 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. His conviction was built on the testimony of the one witness who later recanted. The two other men who pleaded guilty in the murders have said Strickland was not involved. They even named an alternative suspect. After reviewing the case, the Jackson County prosecutor publicly declared that Strickland was factually innocent and added, “Kevin Strickland deserves to be exonerated.”

