Canada Fines Two Americans Nearly $20,000 Each For Fake Vaccine Docs

As Canada reopens its border to the United States on Monday, it's important that all travellers realize that they have to provide proof of vaccination. Failing that results in denial of entry. Trying to enter with fake documents is even worse. These two were fined $19,720 each, or about $16,000 American. Source: Gizmodo It’s one thing to refuse to get vaccinated against covid-19 or tested for the virus—precautions that are, unfortunately, not mandatory in many parts of the world—but it’s another thing to blatantly lie to authorities about it, especially when you’re visiting another country. Canadian authorities announced that they recently busted two idiots traveling from the U.S. to Toronto for failing to comply with entry requirements. According to a news release from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests. In addition, they also failed to stay in government-authorized accommodations, which is a requirement for people who are not vaccinated, and carry out covid-19 arrival tests.

