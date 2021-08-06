Jen Psaki Stomps Newsmax Reporter's Rude Behavior

Articles

Friday, 06 August 2021

Today's lesson in toddler wrangling comes via Newsmax's Emerald Robinson. In Jen Psaki's press briefing, Robinson framed her rambling question thusly: "Secretary Cardona yesterday, he mentioned, with Gov. DeSantis, he was concerned with the EO he did regarding the public schools on masks, and he said, 'We know what works.' But, one of the president's top COVID advisers, Michael Osterholm, just, this, recently --" at which Psaki interjected to point out that Osterholm is not a CURRENT adviser to Pres. Joe Biden. Robinson couldn't be bothered to cede that point. "But WAS, so, NOTABLE, right?" Okay, sweetie. She went on. And on. "He said, in a television interview this week with regards to mask-wearing, specifically the cloth masks like so many of us are wearing here, and kids are wearing in school, right? He said, "The scientific community has been doing a disservice to the public on face coverings.' He said that cloth masks like these 'have very limited impact on the amount of virus that you inhale or you exhale out.' And he also said that he was really disappointed in his colleagues for not making that more clear to the public. And that's sort of in line with the study that Gov. DeSantis is citing as the basis for his executive order. How do you respond to that?"

