St. Louis Taxi Company Rejects Masked Or Vaccinated Passengers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 21:29 Hits: 1

Reads like something out of The Onion. And at first, I thought it was just a joke, a PR stunt to get some attention (which it is, of course). But this guy seems to honestly believe his foolishness too. It's definitely not right to wish someone gets COVID, but...if anyone deserves it Charlie Bullington of Yo Transporation services certainly fits the bill. Missouri is currently one of the worst affected states in the country. Just 15% of ICU beds remain open. In June, COVID patients were taking around 150 ICU beds. Today, it's well over 600. And that is expected to double in the next two weeks as Missouri records new covid cases at almost record levels. Source: KMOV ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new policy required by a St. Louis-area transportation company is garnering strong opinions both within the community and online. Charlie Bullington owns Yo Transportation services, a business he started 16 years ago. Recently, he has made it a requirement that he will only transport passengers who aren’t wearing masks and have not gotten the vaccine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/st-louis-taxi-company-rejects-masked-or