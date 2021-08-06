School Committee Meeting Goes Bonkers After Mask Mandate

Articles

After the school board voted 4-2 to require all staff and students who do not show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to wear masks while in school buildings and on buses, some parents took it upon themselves to try and stage a "coup." Instead, the real board went to recess and left the building. Source: The Citizen Times After an unruly audience forced the Buncombe County Board of Education to call a recess during its Aug. 5 meeting, a group of parents opposing the district’s mask mandate “overthrew” the current board and instated themselves into the positions. Roughly 30 people signed loose-leaf paper claiming themselves “witnesses” of the new school board. “They acted as a dictatorship, and so therefore, the people then take it into our own hands to abolish that governance and reelect new members right then and there,” the group's leader and BCS parent Stephanie Parsons told the Citizen Times. Even their local Congressman showed up for their coup attempt. But then again, Madison Cawthorn knows a thing or two about insurrections, a keen supporter of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Cawthorn calling the mask mandate “nothing short of psychological child abuse”.

