The Numbers Start to Clarify

A central mystery of the Delta variant in recent weeks hasn't just been limited data but also wildly inconsistent data. The Israeli health ministry has been placing vaccine efficacy somewhere near 40% against infection - vastly lower than the original clinical trials and much lower than other current measurements. But a slew of Israeli public health experts have challenged those tabulations. A UK study in that went through May and was published in The New England Journal of Medicine on July 21st placed efficacy against the Delta variant at 88%, only slightly less than against the Alpha variant. But yesterday another UK study was released by the Imperial College London which showed substantially reduced efficacy against infection - though apparently not hospitalization and disease. This study puts vaccine efficacy against all infection at 49% and against symptomatic infection at 59%.
