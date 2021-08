Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 20:32 Hits: 7

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) sexual harassment accusers, an unidentified executive assistant, has filed a criminal complaint against the governor on the allegation that he groped her last year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XuQmIO5-NkY/cuomo-accuser-files-a-criminal-complaint-against-gov-over-alleged-groping