Meet ‘Regular Dad’ Ian Prior, The GOPer Waging War On CRT In VA

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021

He claims he’s “only” acting as a parent worried that his kids’ education is too pro-Black, but by wild coincidence, Ian Prior is also a top Republican operative waging a GOP-strategic culture war in a GOP-targeted locale. Media Matters found that Prior is one of almost a dozen Fox guests who have appeared on the network as concerned parents or educators opposing critical race theory – and who also just happen to have day jobs within conservative politics. [Prior has a] long career as a Republican political operative. He worked in top communications roles during the 2016 election cycle for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Karl Rove-fronted super PAC American Crossroads, and the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC that works to elect Republican senators which was founded by allies of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He then spent a year and a half as a top public affairs aide to Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Prior currently runs his own political communications consulting firm, is co-founder of a political newsletter, and is a senior counsel and spokesperson for Unsilenced Majority, “a grassroots conservative advocacy organization opposed to cancel culture in all forms” helmed by other Republican and right-wing media figures.

