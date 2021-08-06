Joe Biden Puts Ron DeSantis In His Place With One Word

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:28 Hits: 1

Here's Joe Biden, talking sense: "Two states, Florida and Texas, account for one third of cases in the country. I say to these governors, please help. If you aren't going to help, please get out of the way." Florida's pompous Little Big Man responded: "Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over covid. What is his big solution? What is he so upset about Florida? His solution is, he wants to have the government force kindergarteners to wear masks in school. He thinks that should be a decision for the government. I can tell you, in Florida, the parents are going to be the ones in if charge of that decision. So why don't you do your job, why don't you get this border secure and until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about covid from you." A reporter asked, "What's your response to Governor DeSantis, who's using your words about 'don't be in the way', he's saying 'I am in the way.' What's your response, Mr. President?" "Governor who?" Biden responded. "That was President Biden's reaction to Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis," Joe Scarborough said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/joe-biden-puts-ron-desantis-his-place-one